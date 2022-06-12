Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Declines By 65.6%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $14.72.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

