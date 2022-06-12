Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Expands By 360.0%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $37.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

