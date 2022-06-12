Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Declines By 98.9%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the May 15th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 419,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSNUY. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($101.08) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($37.10) to €33.30 ($35.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.