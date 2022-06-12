Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Grows By 1,100.0%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

HTCMY stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.88. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1 year low of $43.55 and a 1 year high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

