Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Decreases By 67.4%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. 679,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

