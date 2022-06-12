Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Decreases By 67.4%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. 679,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $78.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
