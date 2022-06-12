Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Expands By 733.3%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 383,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

About Koninklijke KPN (Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

