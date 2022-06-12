Short Interest in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Increases By 1,056.7%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 1,056.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OEPW opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 728,446 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 4th quarter valued at $5,173,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,270,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,316,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 369,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

