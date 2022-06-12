Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Decreases By 71.6%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the May 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PRXXF remained flat at $$18.90 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

