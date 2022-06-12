Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Grows By 322.2%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NRGX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 98,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,717. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
