Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Grows By 322.2%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NRGX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 98,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,717. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 293,506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 566.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.