Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Drops By 92.1%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the May 15th total of 47,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PLMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $4,843,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

