Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Decreases By 75.0%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $16.12.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
