Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Decreases By 75.0%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

