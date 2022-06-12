Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Declines By 88.7%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,258. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Seven & i has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.68 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seven & i will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

