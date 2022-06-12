Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Rises By 750.0%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 145,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,272. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $25.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.
