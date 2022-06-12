Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Rises By 750.0%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 145,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,272. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $25.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

About Shenzhou International Group (Get Rating)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.