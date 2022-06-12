Short Interest in SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Drops By 83.3%

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SITC International stock remained flat at $$37.57 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. SITC International has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73.
About SITC International
