Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Drops By 69.8%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the May 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.