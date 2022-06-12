Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Declines By 98.7%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPKKY stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.95. 31,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,443. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

