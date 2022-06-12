Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Increases By 130.8%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SUOPY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.35. Sumco has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $50.18.
Sumco Company Profile (Get Rating)
