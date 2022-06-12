Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Declines By 98.0%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SSUMY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 106,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,483. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business in Japan. The Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products, and railway products. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment leases and finances ships and aerospace. The company's Infrastructure segment focus on electricity retail, water infrastructure, transportation, airport, container terminal, and smart city businesses.

