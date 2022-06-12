Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Increases By 237.5%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE MXF traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $14.82. 15,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The Mexico Fund has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the third quarter worth $154,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth $18,744,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.