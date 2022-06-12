Short Interest in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Expands By 2,300.0%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE VGII opened at $9.06 on Friday. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $4,338,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 794.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 176,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.