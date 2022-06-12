Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.72-$13.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.72-13.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.39. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

