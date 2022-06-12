Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PHPPY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. Signify has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $32.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signify from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

