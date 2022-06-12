SnowSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,336.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $436,853.26 and approximately $3,336.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00327534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00033874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00429574 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

