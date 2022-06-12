Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 15th

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sonic Automotive has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 92,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.