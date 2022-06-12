Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.30

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $6.10. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 12,259 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $104.91 million, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $35,052.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

