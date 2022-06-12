SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,812 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $32.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.