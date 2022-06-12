Spectrecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00067863 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001222 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.