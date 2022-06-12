Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
