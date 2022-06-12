Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

