Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $416.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,819 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $29,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,269 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

