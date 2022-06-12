Standard Protocol Price Reaches $0.0569 on Top Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $764,273.60 and approximately $966,643.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00349504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00034128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00439771 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.