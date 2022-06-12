Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

