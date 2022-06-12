Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $85.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.89.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

