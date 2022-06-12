Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Shares of RAY.A opened at C$5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.35 million and a PE ratio of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$5.62 and a 52-week high of C$8.30.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.