StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.03.
NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)
