StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.