StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

VBLT opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

