StockNews.com Downgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.54.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $22,096,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.