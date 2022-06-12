StockNews.com Downgrades Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORA. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.25.

ORA opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,340 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 359,961 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after purchasing an additional 228,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $15,823,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

