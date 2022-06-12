StockNews.com Downgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $305.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.89. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $304.10 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

