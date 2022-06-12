StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.56.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
