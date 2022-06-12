StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.56.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

