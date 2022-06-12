Storj Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.94 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Storj coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $169.86 million and $16.94 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 396,159,926 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

