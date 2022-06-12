Strategic Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,808,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

