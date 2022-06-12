Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB) Shares Up 1.3%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 1,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.