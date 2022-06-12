Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB) Shares Up 1.3%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 1,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.