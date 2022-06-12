Strike (STRK) Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Strike (STRK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Strike has a market cap of $70.00 million and $3.92 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $21.83 or 0.00079560 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00355700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00035019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00424480 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,206,450 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

