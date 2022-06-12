Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Up 128.9% in May

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the May 15th total of 218,800 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 486,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Stryve Foods news, Director Ted Casey bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,061.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 68,523 shares of company stock valued at $82,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,443,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAX shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of SNAX stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

