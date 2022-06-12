Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the May 15th total of 218,800 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 486,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Ted Casey purchased 54,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,523 shares of company stock worth $82,588. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAX stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

