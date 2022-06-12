Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.47 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

Shares of SUMO opened at $7.64 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.36.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

