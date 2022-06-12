Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.64–$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$292.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.57 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.64 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,665 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

