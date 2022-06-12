SUN (SUN) Market Capitalization Reaches $152,338.63

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00349504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00034128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00439771 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars.

