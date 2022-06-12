Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 287.3% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of SNMCY stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $7.59. 1,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

