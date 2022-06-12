SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 83.5% in May

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SSY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 8,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,347. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,643.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SunLink Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

